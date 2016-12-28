CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will not play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, ensuring that he will not reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his six NFL seasons.

Besides ruling out Green, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said that Vontaze Burfict, who missed last week with a concussion, remains in the protocol this week.

A Grade II hamstring tear, which occurred in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, will ultimately keep Green out of almost seven full games this season. He will finish this season having played in 10 games, catching 66 passes for 964 yards and four touchdowns.

A.J. Green will finish the season with 964 yards receiving, the first time he hasn't reached the 1,000-yard mark in his six NFL seasons. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Green was not placed on injured reserve this week and currently remains on the active roster. Tyler Eifert and Clint Boling were put on IR at the start of the week.

Although Green said he would play against the Texans last week despite a hamstring injury that caused him to miss several games, a decision was made late on Friday to hold him out of the game even though he had already traveled to Houston.

Green left Houston to return home to Cincinnati for the holidays, but was around the team's facility on Tuesday as normal.