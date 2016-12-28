OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Talking like a player who is walking away from the game, an emotional Steve Smith Sr. announced Wednesday that he is probably playing the final game of his decorated 16-year NFL career on Sunday.

Smith, 37, will retire as one of 11 players to record more than 1,000 catches and 14,000 yards receiving. The Baltimore Ravens receiver ended his news conference with tears in his eyes.

Steve Smith Sr., in a Darth Vader costume, announces his probable retirement, effective after Sunday's game. Jamison Hensley/ESPN

He said he is "89 percent sure" -- which represents his uniform number -- that he will leave the game.

"Football has given me more than I probably could give football back," Smith said. "But for 2016, '17 and beyond, this is probably my last game."

"I'm going to miss it," Smith said. "I'm going to mourn. It's something that's part of my life for 16 years. There will be a transition."

The Ravens, who were eliminated from playoff contention last Sunday, close out the season at Cincinnati.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Smith in 2001 in the third round. He has played the past three seasons with the Ravens.

"It's been nothing but an honor and a privilege and a joy," the Ravens' John Harbaugh said of coaching Smith.

Smith has 67 receptions for 765 yards and five touchdowns this season. For his career, Smith has 1,028 catches for 14,697 yards and 81 scores.