TAMPA, Fla. -- Jameis Winston and Mike Evans are still bewildered as to what caused Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin to suddenly be benched Saturday, but they offered vocal support for their teammate Wednesday.

The two-time Pro Bowl pick, and arguably one of the franchise's most popular players, was unceremoniously declared inactive prior to Saturday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Coach Dirk Koetter has called it a "coaches' decision."

Martin was noticeably absent from Wednesday's practice, although a team official said it was excused. His status for Sunday's game against Carolina remains uncertain, although it's unlikely that he will play. Jacquizz Rodgers is expected to start against the Panthers, especially after the Bucs placed Charles Sims on injured reserve Wednesday.

"It was so late, I didn't even get a chance to sit there and look at his face," Winston said of Saturday's decision to not play Martin. "We had a job to do. I asked him, was he good? He said he was fine. I asked, 'Is everything okay?' He said he was fine. I can only do my part to Doug to be there, be his friend, be his teammate, be his quarterback, just checking on him. Everything that's beyond my reach, I can't control."

Added wide receiver Mike Evans of Koetter's decision: "He's the coach, man. Whatever he says, goes."

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, seen on the field Saturday in warm-ups, is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry this season. Jenna Laine/ESPN

Last year, Martin rushed for 1,402 yards, the second-most in the NFL behind the Vikings' Adrian Peterson. He has struggled this season, both prior to and after returning from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss six weeks. He has just 423 yards this season, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry after averaging 4.9 in 2015.

"I'm behind him. Doug's a great player," Evans said. "I don't know what he did. But I'm sure he'll come back and have a strong year next year."

This past offseason, Martin signed a five-year deal worth $35.75 million with $15 million guaranteed. If the Bucs decide to part ways with Martin, the fourth-highest paid player on their team, they'd still owe him $7 million guaranteed for 2017.

"I know we have a great franchise running back in Doug Martin," Winston said. "I'm not worried about his situation."