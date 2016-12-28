ASHBURN, Va. -- As speculation continues to link Washington Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson to his former team, the free-agent-to-be said he's focused on "finishing strong" this season.

"People say what they want to say, or make comments and carry on conversations," Jackson said. "I guess on that end they're excited and happy. But I'm focused on being a Redskin and finishing strong."

Jackson's name has been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles for more than a month, but the Redskins can clinch a playoff berth by beating the New York Giants on Sunday as long as the Green Bay-Detroit game later that night doesn't end in a tie.

"Once free agency comes, we'll see how it plays out," Jackson said. "This is the first time in my career I'll hit the free-agent market, so I'm definitely intrigued about seeing what's going to happen and test the market and see what's going on. Who knows what will happen?"

Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson, who was released by the Eagles after the 2013 season, is "definitely intrigued" by free agency. "We'll see how it plays out," he said. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham said Tuesday that Jackson told him that he wanted to return to the Eagles, where he spent his first six seasons.

"I've talked to him. I talked to him when Doug [Pederson] got hired," Graham told CSNPhilly.com. "He was like, 'Tell Coach come get me.' We have fun during the season. He's like, 'B.G., I'll be back.' But now that it's official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you'll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. ... I'm saying official as far as the end of season. Now we're gonna really see."

If nothing else, lately Jackson has reminded the rest of the league what he can do. In the past five games, he has surpassed 100 yards four times. He's averaging 25.20 yards per catch during this stretch and 18.0 yards for the season.

Both he and fellow Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon are free agents. The Redskins aren't expected to keep both around.

"Hopefully, I'm still here, but you never know how it plays out," Jackson said. "I don't get caught up in that stuff. ... It's been a great three years. I've had a great time in Washington. I love the city. A lot of great times and a lot of great memories. So as far as me thinking about my time here and it could be my last game here, I don't look at it like that."