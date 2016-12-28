The Broncos will place DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve Wednesday due to a back injury, sources said.

The move could mark the end of a great career for the 12-year linebacker out of Troy, who turns 35 before the start of the 2017 season. He has battled back troubles during much of his career, including an infection there throughout much of the 2016 offseason.

He is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with Denver in 2014.

Ware has played in 10 games this season for Denver, missing some contests in late September and October due to a fractured forearm suffered in Week 2. His four sacks and nine tackles are both career lows.

Before Denver was officially eliminated from the postseason last weekend, Ware said he was hoping to see what happened over the final two weeks before making a decision on his future.

"That's all that's on my mind right now," Ware said earlier this month, "... finishing strong, everybody on this team finishing strong and see what happens."