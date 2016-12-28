BEREA, Ohio -- Robert Griffin III got one noteworthy endorsement Wednesday, as Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas said that the quarterback would have the support of the locker room if he were the Cleveland Browns' opening-day starter in 2017.

"I wouldn't be shocked at all if he was our guy at the beginning of next season," Thomas said.

Griffin signed a two-year contract to join the Browns in March, but the team can avoid the second season by not paying a $1.5 million roster bonus due in March 2017.

Thomas qualified his remarks by saying there was a "limited amount of film" on Griffin this season, but he said there have been moments when the team has seen "franchise-level talent."

"I wouldn't write him off by any stretch of the imagination," Thomas said.

The Browns have a decision to make about the quarterback spot. Coach Hue Jackson stresses he was hired to solve an issue the team has not solved since 1999. The Browns figure to have two of the top 10 or 12 picks in the draft and can evaluate free agents along with Griffin.

Asked his feelings on identifying the No. 1 quarterback, Thomas at first quipped: "I'm all for it."

Then he got serious, saying he's sure the position will be an offseason priority.

"Since '99, the team's been looking for that franchise quarterback," Thomas said."No matter who you are in the NFL, that's always your No. 1 job, whether you have one or you're looking for one. I'm not a QB evaluator, but I'm sure it's going to be the No. 1 priority -- figuring out if we have one on our roster or if we have to go get one."

Griffin has started four games this season and incurred serious injury in two. He missed 10 games after breaking the coracoid process of his left collarbone in the season opener and did not finish the win over San Diego due to a concussion.

Jackson chuckled at a question wondering what was more telling about Griffin's future -- that he won a game or that he was injured in two.

"That is not fair," Jackson said with a laugh. "Wow. Hopefully, it is the fact that he won a game, but you have to stay healthy. I will be the first to tell you that. It is hard to play in this league when you are not out there playing.

"He did everything to help us have a chance to win the game. He played better in some areas, but you have to find a way to stay out there. In respect to how it was, the guy took a lot of different hits -- some that he can get better at but a lot ... where we have to continue to get better at.

"I think it goes both ways."

In four starts, Griffin completed 58-of-107 for 654 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He had by far his best game in the win over San Diego, completing 17-of-28 for 196 yards and running for 42 yards before being hurt.

Griffin was not cleared to practice Wednesday, but Jackson said he may be cleared before the week ends. If so, he will start the finale in Pittsburgh.