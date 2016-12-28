Former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is interviewing Wednesday with the Jaguars, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coughlin was the first coach in Jaguars history and guided the franchise to a 68-60 record and a pair of AFC Championship game appearances from 1995 to 2002. He also served as the Jaguars' general manager, and the team got into salary cap trouble toward the end of his tenure, which was a big reason the Jags had three consecutive losing seasons after going 14-2 in 1999 and reaching the AFC title game.

The Jaguars fired Coughlin after the 2002 season. The Giants hired him in 2004 and he went on to compile a 102-90 record and win two Super Bowls, including an upset of the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Coughlin resigned last January after 12 seasons with the Giants. He is currently the NFL's senior adviser to football operations; the Jaguars do not have to wait for the NFL season to finish to interview him.

The Jags are looking for a head coach to replace the Gus Bradley, who was fired earlier this month after three-plus seasons and just 14 wins. Doug Marrone is serving as the interim coach.

Information from ESPN's Mike DiRocco was used in this report.