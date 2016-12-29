GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers is still listed on this week's injury report, but if you ask the Green Bay Packers quarterback, it's probably unnecessary. For the first time since injuring his left hamstring on Nov. 28 at Philadelphia and then adding a right calf strain on Dec. 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers said he's more or less back to normal.

"It's nice to be feeling a lot better," Rodgers said Wednesday. "My injuries have definitely subsided; the rehab has continued, but I'm healing up at the right time."

Barring a setback in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions at Detroit, Rodgers would be in much better shape heading into the playoffs than he was two years ago, when a late-season calf injury limited him all the way through to the NFC Championship Game.

Of course, the Packers still have to get to the postseason for that to be an issue. A win over the Lions would give them the NFC North title. If Green Bay loses in Detroit, however, it would need help to make it as a wild-card team.

Rodgers seemingly answered any questions about his mobility during Saturday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He threw four touchdown passes and ran for a 6-yard score on a scramble, during which he covered about 20 yards, juked a Vikings defender and then did a Lambeau Leap into the stands.

"Obviously, a couple years ago, the calf injury was very disappointing, because we went into the playoffs not having that as part of our offense," Rodgers said of his running limitations at that time.

"I stand here today obviously feeling a lot better, being able to run the way I was accustomed to last week and looking forward to continuing to do that moving forward."