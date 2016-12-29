Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has been cleared from the concussion protocol after seeing an independent neurologist and is available to play in the team's season finale, it was announced Thursday.

Coach Hue Jackson has said this week that if Griffin was cleared, he likely would start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Rookie Cody Kessler would be the backup.

Griffin suffered a concussion Saturday during the 20-17 victory over San Diego when he was hit high by Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer. He was sacked seven times during the game.

In four starts, Griffin has completed 58 of 107 passes for 654 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He had by far his best game in the win over San Diego, completing 17 of 28 passes for 196 yards and running for 42 yards before being hurt.

Jackson said Wednesday he hoped to have Griffin on the field against the Steelers to see if he continued to improve.

"We have seen him get better from the first opportunity to the second to the third," Jackson said. "Hopefully, he can keep making jumps as you go because that says a lot to me."

Griffin missed 10 games earlier this season after breaking the coracoid process of his left collarbone in Week 1.

He signed a two-year contract to join the Browns in March, but the team can avoid the second season by not paying a $1.5 million roster bonus due in March 2017.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.