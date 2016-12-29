BEREA, Ohio -- What started as a parade of ridicule wound up as a march of good deeds for the needy in and around Cleveland.

Chris McNeil, a well-known Browns fan on Twitter, had said if the team finished winless he would hold a "Perfect Season Parade" that would circle FirstEnergy Stadium in early January.

To pay costs, McNeil started a GoFundMe account and promised anything donated above the costs would be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank.

After the Browns beat San Diego on Christmas Eve for their first win, money that would have gone to a "Perfect Season Parade" was diverted to the Cleveland Food Bank. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

When the Browns beat San Diego on Christmas Eve for their first win, McNeil said he would donate all the money to the Cleveland Food Bank.

As of Wednesday night, that wound being just less than $10,600. When the Browns learned of his gesture, the team made a $10,000 donation of its own.

The Food Bank can provide four meals for every dollar donated, so the combined efforts of McNeil and the team provided at least 80,000 meals to needy families.

There's more.

Cleveland local radio host Mark "Munch" Bishop of ESPN Cleveland said he didn't like the idea of the Food Bank accepting money from someone who wanted to run a parade that was ridiculing the team.

@ESPNCleveland #FoodBank should refuse the losers $$'s who wanted the parade. I will get $20,000 from local businesses! No cred 2 crud! — Mark Munch Bishop (@MunchCleveland) December 28, 2016

Bishop promised to raise $20,000 on his own for the food bank.

Bishop later said he shouldn't have criticized McNeil's donation and continued to raise the money. As of Thursday morning, his donations were at $7,000.

Breaking news! Yes I was wrong telling @CleFoodBank NOT 2 take #paradetrolls 10 g's & yes I have started to raise more $. U r welcome! — Mark Munch Bishop (@MunchCleveland) December 28, 2016

So because the Browns won a game, more than 100,000 meals will be provided to needy families.