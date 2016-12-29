FRISCO, Texas -- The prank war between Dallas Cowboys rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott continues.

It started last week when Elliott interrupted Prescott's media session by attempting to find some candy in the quarterback's locker. Prescott answered by throwing bags of candy at Elliott as the running back held his media session.

A prank war off the field deepens the bond between Ezekiel Elliott, left, and Dak Prescott. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

On Wednesday, Elliott threw straws at Prescott during an interview session, even pelting the quarterback with a spitball at one point.

Before Thursday's practice, Prescott stuffed Elliott's helmet full of peanut M&Ms and put more in the top part of Elliott's locker.

"I hate him," Elliott jokingly said on a video through his Twitter account.

Actually, Prescott and Elliott have become the best of friends this season.

"I think everyone on this team is loose. We're going to have fun," Elliott said last week. It keeps us loose. In a season that's so long, it can get a little hectic. But just the fact that we can keep each other loose and have fun with what we're doing just makes it better to go day by day."

Said Prescott of Elliott's pranks, "He's fun. I wouldn't necessarily say he's the class clown. He's fun. But when it's time to lock in, get in that film room, get out on the field, he definitely does that better than anyone."

Tune in next week for Round 3.