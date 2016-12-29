BEREA, Ohio -- Josh McCown has an offer to coach if the 37-year-old quarterback decides to retire after this season.

"I know he could coach," Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said Thursday. "There's no question. I told him already if he ever wanted to coach, he could coach for me anytime he wants."

McCown, though, has other hopes for next season.

"My plan is to play," he said as the Browns prepared for their finale in Pittsburgh. "I have another year left on my deal. So right now, that's the plan.

"We'll obviously get away. I'll get with my family and discuss that and see where that leads us. But right now, that's the plan."

The Browns have to make a decision whether McCown will be a part of the second year of their "reboot." Jackson said he has the "utmost respect" for McCown, but the veteran's age means his future will be discussed after the season.

He signed a three-year contract to join the Browns in 2015, and is due to be paid $3.625 million with a $750,000 roster bonus in 2017.

Browns coach Hue Jackson would be more than willing to take on Josh McCown for his staff if the QB decides to retire. "He knows what it takes to coach and play in this league," Jackson said, "and he's going to be a rising star in this profession." Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

McCown, who has been in the league since 2002 and has played for seven teams, has struggled with the Browns this season, completing 54.5 percent and throwing six interceptions to go with six touchdowns.

"You don't necessarily want to end on this note," he said.

He admitted he's thought about the idea of coaching, in part because he's seen so much being part of so many offensive systems.

"He's made of the right stuff," Jackson said. "He knows what it takes to coach and play in this league, and he's going to be a rising star in this profession if that's what he chooses to do."

Said McCown: "You guys know how I feel about Hue. Other than a couple sets of high school football, I have not coached at this level before. So there's so much to learn from that aspect, and maybe that's in my future one day. We'll see."

Receiver Terrelle Pryor is another Browns player who may or may not be with the team in 2017. Pryor's contract is up after this season, and Pryor said his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told him they want to wait until after the season to consider an extension.

Pryor is aware that the game Sunday would be his last for the Browns if he does not re-sign.

"You always got to think about that," he said.

Pryor could be an attractive free agent. The one-time college QB is in his first full season playing at receiver and is 87 yards away from a 1,000-yard season. He leads the Browns in receptions (70), yards (913) and touchdowns (four).

In the past, Pryor has said he wants to stay with the Browns as long as Jackson is the coach.

"I have the utmost respect for Hue," Pryor said, "At the end of the day, it's got to make sense for both sides. It's just got to make sense for both sides. That's the only thing I know about contracts and stuff like that. It's got to make sense."