New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't the only one who's had a tough year with injuries.

Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert underwent back surgery on Tuesday, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said in an interview on SiriusXM.

Eifert was placed on IR this week after playing in only eight games due to ankle and back injuries.

Eifert posted a video via his Instagram account of himself in a hospital gown using a walker to get around. He also gave a shout-out to Gronkowski.

Hey #pimpdaddyrob #wheresthedanceparty @gronk A video posted by Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:22am PST

"Pimp Daddy Rob," Eifert jokes as he uses a walker to get around. "I've been walking around looking for that dance floor. Let me know where it's at. I'm ready."

Eifert was referring to a video Gronkowski posted on his own Instagram account three weeks ago following back surgery.

Rehab day 1! "Can't nobody hold me down... Oo no I got to keep on movin" A video posted by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Dec 2, 2016 at 6:52pm PST

"Dance floor tomorrow night, here I come," Gronkowski says in the video.

Gronkowski also played in eight games before a back injury ended his season.