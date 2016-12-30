Cornerback Darrelle Revis insists the New York Jets holds the cards on his remaining with the team but that it depends on whether they treat his "situation with class or no class."

Revis, speaking to the New York Post, said he wants to retire with the Jets and isn't approaching Sunday's finale as his last game with the team despite a heavy contract that appears to many as an overextended deal for a cornerback who is well past his prime.

"Would I love to be here? Yes," Revis said in a locker-room interview with the Post. "Will I be back? That's a great question. My thing would be this: Do the New York Jets want to treat my situation with class or no class? With me being one of the best players in the history of this franchise, do they want me to retire here or not retire here?"

Revis, 31, added that it wasn't a nuanced issue.

"That's the biggest question," Revis said. "It's black and white. It's not very complicated."

Revis has played for the Jets, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, amassing career earnings of $118 million, according to Spotrac. He's currently in the second year of a five-year, $70 million contract that includes $39 million in fully guaranteed money.

"I've been one of the best cornerbacks to ever play this game," Revis said, according to the Post. "I've done a lot of things in this league that a lot of guys currently playing are chasing now. I've impacted the game in a way where it was like, 'Hey, he doesn't give up any catches to the No. 1 [receiver].' I set a precedent."

Revis, who said he still loves the game and can still play, likened the Jets to his girlfriend and said his contract status was similar to dealing with a possible breakup.

"And we've been dating for a long time -- many years," Revis said. "She's been great to me and I appreciate it. I love my girlfriend."

Information from ESPN's Rich Cimini was used in this report.