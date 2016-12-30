CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher is out of the concussion protocol and already preparing for the 2017 season, according to a league source.

Oher was placed in the protocol on Sept. 30 and then was placed on injured reserve in late November.

He has since cleared the protocol and begun working on next season, according to a source, who said that Oher plans to play in 2017.

The Charlotte Observer reported on Thursday that guard Trai Turner said Oher, whose life and football career was chronicled in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," hasn't made any mention of retirement and wants to play next season.

In June, Oher, 30, signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension with Carolina that runs through the 2019 season.

Mike Remmers, who moved from right to left tackle after Oher was placed in the protocol, is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. Re-signing him will be one of the team's priorities during the offseason.

"Mike, with Michael going down, became the young veteran leader of that group,'' tight end Greg Olsen said. "He made that transition to left tackle and has really played well.''