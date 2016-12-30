OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens promoted former Navy standout Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad Friday and placed cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) on injured reserve.

Reynolds, a triple-option college quarterback, was cut before the start of the regular season in September. The Ravens believe in his upside as he makes the switch to NFL wide receiver and returner.

Keenan Reynolds, a Navy standout at QB, will get his chance to play in a regular-season game Sunday with the Ravens. Patrick Semansky/AP

Baltimore (8-7) is finishing out the season Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs in last Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reynolds is looking to improve on what was a tough summer for the all-time FBS leader in total touchdowns (88), rushing yards by a quarterback (4,559) and points scored (530). In four preseason games, Reynolds caught one pass for 2 yards, and he had one punt return for 12 yards. His biggest problems were getting separation as a receiver and fielding kicks as a returner.

Reynolds is the most high-profile sixth-round pick in Ravens history. When the Ravens drafted Reynolds in May, team officials acknowledged many had tears in their eyes, including owner Steve Bisciotti.

There's a chance that Reynolds could compete for the Ravens' returner job next year. Michael Campanaro has handled returns the last two games after Baltimore cut struggling Devin Hester.

Smith, the Ravens' top cornerback, had already been ruled out by coach John Harbaugh earlier in the week. He sprained his ankle Dec. 12 at New England and hasn't practiced since.