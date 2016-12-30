Michael Bennett and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year extension through the 2020 season, the star defensive lineman confirmed Friday to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The three-year deal is worth $31.5 million, with $17.5 million in guarantees and bonuses, sources confirmed to ESPN. Bennett will earn $16 million in 2017 and $19 million by March of 2018. The Schultz Report first reported the terms.

"I'm real happy about making $16 million in the first year, I know that," Bennett told Anderson.

"I'm glad they have the confidence in me to contribute to this great defense and in keeping everybody together. I can't complain; I'm about to be 32, so get as much money as you can while you're playing."

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who has agreed to a three-year extension, has 29.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Seahawks. Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo

Bennett, 31, is in his fourth season with the Seahawks and his eighth season in the NFL. He missed five games this season with a knee injury but still has four sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss. Last season, Bennett led the Seahawks with 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

The two-time Pro Bowler said during the 2015 offseason that he considered holding out for a new deal, but he ended up showing up to training camp on time. Last offseason, Bennett skipped voluntary workouts but showed up for a mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Bennett's previous contract took him through the 2017 season.