Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis says he will retire after Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

"This will be 98's last game Sunday," Mathis said in a news conference Friday. "Put a cap on a blessed career, something I never would have imagined."

Having played for the Colts since 2003, veteran linebacker Robert Mathis is retiring. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Mathis, 35, will leave the NFL after 14 seasons with the Colts. His resume includes six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl appearances with one title, the Colts' career record for sacks (122), the 2013 league sacks title (19.5) and his trademark tomahawk chop that has forced a league-high 51 fumbles since 2003.

A fifth-round pick in 2003, Mathis never had fewer than seven sacks or 35 tackles in a season from 2004 to 2013. Those numbers dropped to seven sacks and 24 tackles in 2015 and four sacks and 22 tackles this season.

"Rob has nothing more to prove, he's such a damn good football player," kicker Adam Vinatieri said. "He's just a hard-working dude, a silent warrior."

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.