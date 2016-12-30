EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Adrian Peterson will not play for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, which means questions about his future with the team are about to be dialed up.

The Vikings ruled Peterson out for their season finale against the Chicago Bears, sitting the running back with knee and groin injuries for the second straight week after he returned from a torn meniscus on Dec. 18 against the Indianapolis Colts. Peterson said he came out of that game with only minor "nicks," but has not practiced since the Colts game, and will finish the season with 37 carries for 72 yards.

The Vikings have an option on Peterson for the 2017 that includes a $6 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year. Peterson, who turns 32 in March, would have an $11.75 million base salary and could earn a $250,000 workout bonus in addition to the roster bonus.

If he's back in Minnesota next season, it could be on a restructured contract rather than the option.

Peterson led the NFL in rushing with 1,485 yards a year ago, but his pursuit of the NFL's all-time rushing record has been hampered by injuries this year and the suspension that caused him to miss 15 games in 2014.

He entered the season in 17th place on the NFL's all-time rushing list, but was only able to pass Fred Taylor for 16th place this season.

Peterson, who has said he believes he could play several more seasons at a high level, has 11,747 career yards in 10 seasons. He remains 565 yards behind Jim Brown for 10th place on the NFL's all-time list.