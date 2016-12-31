OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr. is planning to keep those who have helped him throughout his career close to him for Sunday's game, which will likely be the last of his impressive 16-year NFL career.

Smith wrote the names of people and teams all over his special purple cleats that he intends to wear in the regular-season finale at Cincinnati.

He posted pictures of the shoes Friday night on Twitter.

Decided to honor some folks that have been in my life thru the yrs good & bad football & non football! My thank you 2 U. My cleats 4 Sunday pic.twitter.com/nFO6qOs29J — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) December 30, 2016

Smith put the names of both teams he's played for -- the Ravens and Carolina Panthers -- on the cleats along with the names of his wife Angie, his four children (Peyton, Boston, Deuce and Baylee), Grandma Betty, Jake Delhomme (Smith's quarterback for seven years with Panthers), Ricky Proehl (Panthers receiver), Marty Hurney (longtime Panthers general manager) and Bobby Engram (Ravens receivers coach).