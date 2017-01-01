2017 New Year's resolutions for every NFL team

Better health for the Chargers and Falcons. Big changes for the 49ers and Jets. Offensive linemen for the Seahawks, Broncos and Vikings. In the spirit of the new year, our NFL Nation reporters made resolutions for all 32 teams.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Get everyone in the building on the same page.

The Bills have lacked leadership and direction in recent years, even after owners Terry and Kim Pegula took over in 2014. Different factions within the organization -- whether it was the staffs of Doug Marrone or Rex Ryan, the Doug Whaley-led front office, or the franchise's longstanding executives from the Ralph Wilson era -- have not come together under a common vision. Whether it is the Pegulas or Whaley, someone needs to become the public-facing figure whom fans can trust in guiding the team in the right direction. -- Mike Rodak

More athleticism on defense.

Mobile quarterbacks have killed Miami in 2016. The team has enough size in its defensive line, led by Ndamukong Suh. But expect the Dolphins to do more to add speed this offseason at linebacker and defensive back. -- James Walker

Growing their bank account.

The Patriots will have some big-time free agents this offseason, with linebacker and defensive captain Dont'a Hightower headlining the group on defense and tight end Martellus Bennett among those on offense, which means they will have to open up the vault to keep them on board. And that doesn't include cornerback Malcolm Butler, who'll be a restricted free agent. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets need more talent everywhere, of course, but they need to acquire players with good intangibles -- specifically, strong leaders.

The current locker room is devoid of leadership, evidenced by recent clashes between players. Some of the younger players can grow into these roles, but the Jets need one or two established vets who can police the locker room and provide guidance when adversity strikes. This should be a point of emphasis in player evaluations for the draft and free agency. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Find an offensive coordinator who can get the most out of quarterback Joe Flacco and the rest of the Ravens' weapons.

Baltimore has gone through five offensive coordinators in the past five seasons, and it has been boom or bust. Cam Cameron and Marc Trestman have been fired, and Jim Caldwell and Gary Kubiak have been hired as head coaches. The Ravens need to move on from Marty Mornhinweg and bring in someone to elevate this offense into the top half of the league. Norv Turner, anyone? -- Jamison Hensley

Fix their offensive line.

The Bengals need to make re-signing left tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler a priority, and look to the draft -- again -- to assess the future needs at tackle. Whitworth, 35, won't be around forever, but the Bengals won't be able to keep Andy Dalton healthy if they go forward with Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher at left and right tackle. -- Katherine Terrell

Never discuss the 2016 season again.

Hue Jackson's first season was miserable. The Browns need to assess what went right and wrong as they make decisions for the future, but they don't need to dwell on the season publicly. Their focus should be how they can get better in the future, not how bad they were in the past. -- Pat McManamon

Keep Le'Veon Bell healthy and clear of the NFL's wrath.

Bell adds another dimension to the Steelers, and in 2017 he'll be eyeing Chris Johnson's NFL single-season record of 2,509 yards from scrimmage. But Bell has begun the past two seasons on the NFL's suspended list for substance abuse violations, and he ended the previous two seasons with knee injuries. Keep the man in the lineup for 16 games. When Bell gets the ball, the Steelers win. This season, Bell's averaging 23.25 touches per Steelers loss and 30.4 touches per Steelers win. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Develop a passing game.

The Texans run the ball and defend the run and pass extremely well. They are a passing game away from being one of the NFL's elite teams. Quarterback Brock Osweiler was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract during the offseason, but he struggled and was benched in Week 15. The weapons, including Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins and first-round pick Will Fuller, are there, but the Texans haven't had a quarterback this season who has been able to take advantage of them. Whether that is Tom Savage or someone they draft in April, Houston needs to figure out the position. -- Sarah Barshop

Find anything that resembles a defense.

Coach Chuck Pagano's defensive reputation is about to finish 20th or worse in total defense in the NFL for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The front office focused on improving the offensive line last offseason. The attention this offseason should strictly be on defense, especially when it comes to finding a pass-rusher. -- Mike Wells

Figure out if Blake Bortles is the answer at quarterback.

He did not play well in 2016 -- and has admitted that publicly -- and there are questions about his ability to read defenses, his mechanics, and his penchant for making big mistakes (11 career pick-sixes). Regardless of who is hired as head coach, his No. 1 priority is deciding whether the Jaguars can win with Bortles or if they need to pursue a trade or sign a starter in free agency. Bortles said he's going to rededicate himself to fixing his mechanical issues this offseason, which should help some. -- Mike DiRocco

Figure out how to beat teams in the AFC South.

The Titans finish with a game against the Texans in Nashville. Some fans might tab it as meaningless, but it's not. It gives Tennessee a chance to show it can beat the team that has captured first place in their division and has given Tennessee all sorts of problems. Over the past five seasons, the Titans have won more than one game against the AFC South only once, in 2013. They are 6-23 in that span against a division that is usually in the conversation about the worst ones in the NFL. -- Paul Kuharsky

AFC WEST

Improve the offensive line.

The Broncos need the kind of mobile, savvy O-line they had when they routinely churned out victories. The 2016 season will always be the one in which the Broncos showed themselves to be good enough to beat anyone in the playoff field -- they held Tom Brady to 188 yards passing, after all -- but their efforts to keep their playoff streak going failed because they could neither run the ball nor protect their quarterback. They are one of the worst rushing teams in the league and have surrendered the fifth-most sacks. And they won't be back to a playoff level until they get that repaired. -- Jeff Legwold

Have another draft class like the one in 2016.

Despite the fact the Chiefs traded out of the first round, they found immediate-impact players in the second (defensive lineman Chris Jones) and fifth (wide receiver/kick returner Tyreek Hill) rounds. Fourth-round guard Parker Ehinger was starting before a knee injury ended his season. All should continue to produce for the Chiefs in 2017 and beyond. The Chiefs also found some developmental prospects who could become solid players, including fourth-round safety Eric Murray. -- Adam Teicher

Win a Super Bowl for the Bay Area.

Touchy topic here, I know, but if the Raiders' move to Las Vegas is inevitable, and owner Mark Davis is serious about playing at least the next two years in Oakland while the new stadium in southern Nevada is being built, then the Raiders should make good on Davis' pledge to win a Super Bowl for the Bay Area while still playing there. This year's prospects took a huge hit with Derek Carr's broken right leg, but he should be ready to roll at the start of next season, when the Raiders should be even better with a year's experience and, yes, still playing in Oakland. -- Paul Gutierrez

Better health.

The Chargers have placed the most players on injured reserve this season, and for a second straight year they have struggled to keep healthy, impact players on the field. If San Diego can stay healthy in 2017, it should compete for a postseason berth. -- Eric D. Williams

NFC EAST

Find pass-rush help.

While the Cowboys have been able to manufacture pressure at times, they have not been able to do it on a consistent basis because they have relied more on effort players than talent. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli values a high motor over just about everything, but the Cowboys need to find at least one pass-rusher to command the attention of the opposing offense when they break the huddle. The "Mighty Orphans" is a nice moniker for the defense, but the Cowboys need to build the defensive line the way they built the offensive line. -- Todd Archer

Get a tight end who is a deep threat down the middle of the field.

The Giants haven't had one since Martellus Bennett left as a free agent in 2012. You're more likely to see a black unicorn (Bennett's nickname) run down the middle of the field for the Giants than a tight end these days. It has been a problem, especially with the offense unable to solve the basic Cover 2 defenses it faces with regularity. -- Jordan Raanan

Find some weapons for quarterback Carson Wentz.

The rookie had to labor far too hard to keep the offense moving this season. The primary outside receivers -- Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor -- have only 742 receiving yards on the season combined. There already has been plenty of buzz about a DeSean Jackson return. Expect the Eagles to make a big push for wide receiver help this offseason. -- Tim McManus

Fix the defense.

Whatever that means, do it. The Redskins will find a way to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins, whether a long-term deal or the franchise tag. But they won't be anything other than a nine-win team if they don't fix the defense. Washington has ranked 17th or worse in scoring defense and 28th or worse in total yards each of the past two seasons. The Redskins haven't been a top-10 defense in both points and yards since 2008. That means addressing the defensive line, whether in free agency, the draft or both. It also means finding legitimate solutions at safety as well and dropping the Band-Aid approach. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Find a quarterback.

The Bears haven't drafted a quarterback of note since Rex Grossman in 2003. With Jay Cutler probably done in Chicago, it's imperative the organization address the position in the offseason -- free agency, the draft, a trade or all of the above. Matt Barkley looks to be a decent backup, but the Bears need frontline talent. Somehow, someway, the Bears have to upgrade at quarterback next year. Otherwise, the team will keep repeating the same cycle of futility. -- Jeff Dickerson

Win a playoff game.

Now, this could come as soon as next weekend or might have to wait an entire season. But the drought is 25 years. That's as old or older than 24 players on the Lions' active roster -- including all but two offensive linemen and running backs. If the Lions, as a franchise, really want to show true progress from their lackluster past, this is how they can do it. Of course, that could be a big step for a franchise that often just struggles to make the postseason. There has been progress as they have at least been in the conversation four of the past seven years. But they need to show that sort of progress, and this is a goal that should be far more attainable than it has been in the past. -- Michael Rothstein

Sign more free agents.

On the rare times when general manager Ted Thompson has dipped into the open market, he has been successful more often than not. Charles Woodson, Ryan Pickett, Julius Peppers, Letroy Guion and most recently Jared Cook all have ranged from solid contributors to bona fide playmakers. But that has been basically the extent of Thompson's involvement in the open market. Most were players who drew little or no interest from other teams. -- Rob Demovsky

Fix the offensive line.

The Vikings tried this last year, signing Alex Boone and Andre Smith in free agency while counting on the returns of injured veterans like John Sullivan and Phil Loadholt, but another disappointing year of injuries and ineffective performances means this unit is the top offseason priority once again. The Vikings have used only two picks higher than the fourth round on linemen since 2009. One of those players (Loadholt) retired because of Achilles issues last summer, and the other one (Matt Kalil) is a free agent coming off a hip injury. An investment of draft picks is needed here, and though the Vikings don't have a first-rounder, they have five picks between the second and fourth rounds. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

A healthier roster.

The Falcons won the NFC South despite seeing their best defensive player, cornerback Desmond Trufant, go on injured reserve following pectoral surgery. They also lost starters Jacob Tamme and Derrick Shelby, along with key contributors Sean Weatherspoon and Kemal Ishmael, to season-ending injuries. Not to mention star receiver Julio Jones has been banged up all season and missed two games. Just imagine what a fully healthy Falcons team might be able to accomplish in 2017, especially with another year of experience for the strong 2016 rookie class. -- Vaughn McClure

An offensive line that will help quarterback Cam Newton get his swagger back.

Newton was pounded early in the season due to a lack of protection, and then the line was decimated by injuries. For the reigning NFL MVP to get back to MVP form, he must have a line that will protect him and help provide the balance of a running game. -- David Newton

Hit on a high-priced free agent.

Nothing has derailed the Saints more than their big swings and misses in free agency over the past three years (Jairus Byrd, Brandon Browner, C.J. Spiller, Coby Fleener). That doesn't mean they should quit trying completely since they have around $20 million in salary-cap space and feel as if they're on the verge of a playoff breakthrough. They just need to spend more wisely and hit on their big acquisitions, the way the New York Giants did in 2016. -- Mike Triplett

Get back their ground game.

The Bucs went from averaging 135 yards per game on the ground in 2015, which was fifth in the league, to 100.3 yards per game in 2016, which ranked 22nd. The running game is crucial to setting up the Bucs' play-action passing game, and it creates more opportunities for Mike Evans downfield. Speaking of downfield, the Bucs also really need a receiving target to line up opposite Evans and replace Vincent Jackson, who is wrapping up the final year of his contract. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Focus on the future.

When the season ends, the Cardinals will have a 37-year-old quarterback and a 33-year-old star receiver. It's time for Arizona to commit to building its roster around a centerpiece of the future, whether that's by drafting a quarterback and/or receiver, or by signing a young stud in free agency. Arizona has shown in the past it's not afraid to invest significant money into its future stars. It's time for the Cardinals do the same at quarterback and wide receiver. -- Josh Weinfuss

It's an obvious one: Fix the offense.

The Rams amazingly went eight consecutive years without a 1,000-yard receiver, a streak that was finally snapped by Kenny Britt this season. For the past four years, they have finished within the bottom five in the NFL in yards per game. They recently spent their No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback (Jared Goff), their No. 8 pick on a receiver (Tavon Austin) and their No. 10 pick on a running back (Todd Gurley). But they have neither the scheme nor the personnel to maximize their talents. That's what this next coaching search is all about. Besides, the Rams are in Los Angeles now. You can't be 32nd in scoring here. -- Alden Gonzalez

Like those vowing to quit smoking or get healthy in 2017, the Niners must focus on making some big changes.

With another lost season almost complete, the 49ers aren't really in the middle of a rebuild so much as they're at the beginning stages of one. And to get back on track, they need to start by taking a long, hard look at general manager Trent Baalke and how they're building the roster. Coach Chip Kelly inherited a mess, but a new GM could also put him under the microscope. Either way, if the 49ers are going to get back to respectability, let alone contender status, they need a wise and talented football decision-maker calling the shots. -- Nick Wagoner

Find an offensive tackle (or two).

In 2014, the Seahawks drafted Justin Britt to play right tackle. He was moved to guard the next season and is now playing center. Last year, they drafted Germain Ifedi in the first round to play right tackle. He started at right guard as a rookie. They signed J'Marcus Webb and Bradley Sowell. Webb is no longer on the team, and Sowell was inactive last week. Whether it's through the draft, free agency or a trade, the Seahawks have to go into the offseason with a better plan to upgrade this position. -- Sheil Kapadia