The New York Jets are expected to retain both head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan, league sources told ESPN.

Their jobs were in question after the Jets, who are 4-11 entering the final week, failed to reach the postseason for the sixth straight season.

While many things broke right for Bowles in his 10-win New York debut, the 2016 season presented problems on both sides of the ball.

The team was mathematically eliminated following its worst loss of the season, a 41-10 home defeat in Week 13 on Monday Night Football. Following that game, which Bowles classified as "troubling," the coach announced that veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had lost his starting job to second-year player Bryce Petty -- a decision that was communicated to the media before either player was informed. While Petty showed occasional flashes, his season came to an end in Week 16 after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Jets coach Todd Bowles is expected to keep his job despite the team's prolonged absence from the postseason. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Though Bowles took the blame for his handling of the quarterback situation, it was another chapter in a season-long issue for the team as Fitzpatrick failed to build off his successful first season in New York and Geno Smith (who was lost to injury) and Petty both proved ineffective in their appearances.

The Jets' defense also found itself in the middle of the pack, despite Bowles' pedigree as a defensive coordinator. Questions about cornerback Darrelle Revis' age, coupled with team-levied discipline for defensive ends Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson were problematic for a team that had prided itself on its defense.

Bowles also experienced health issues in his brief Jets tenure. He had surgery in February 2016 to remove a benign mass from his throat. He was hospitalized on Dec. 23 with issues related to kidney stones and his gall bladder. Neither malady caused Bowles to miss a game on the sideline.