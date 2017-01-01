People close to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay say he has been "very unhappy" with his team's performance for weeks now, and coaches in the organization have expressed fear this week that change is coming, league sources told ESPN.

There is uncertainty regarding whether just head coach Chuck Pagano's job is in jeopardy or whether general manager Ryan Grigson is also on the hot seat. But people in and around the Colts organization are bracing for change.

Irsay could not be reached for comment.

The Colts have missed the playoffs for two straight seasons for the first time since the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

Chuck Pagano has led the Colts to a 7-8 record this season. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis' fall has been stunning considering they played in the AFC Championship Game in the 2014 season. Since then, the team has been slowed by injuries to franchise quarterback Andrew Luck and internal feuding between Pagano and Grigson over the building of the roster.

Though it seemed at the end of last year that either Pagano or Grigson would be gone, Irsay surprisingly got both to agree to work together heading into this season and signed them both to deals that bound the two together for the next four years.

The Colts are 7-8 this season. Pagano is 48-31 in five seasons. In 2012, his first season as head coach, Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia. He missed Weeks 5-16, returning in time for the final week of the season.