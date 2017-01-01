Despite lingering concerns about his health, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians plans to return for 2017 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.‬

Arians, 64, was rushed to the hospital twice during the 2016 season. The first time was during a joint training camp practice with the San Diego Chargers after suffering symptoms related to diverticulitis. The second was after Arians experienced chest pains upon landing back in Arizona after a loss at Minnesota in Week 11.

Arians has insisted all season, as recently as Week 16, that he would be returning to the Cardinals in 2017.

"I'll be back," Arians said. "I ain't going nowhere."

Bruce Arians has had a couple of health scares this season. Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports

Arians has gone 40-22-1 in four seasons with the Cardinals, reinvigorating a franchise mired in mediocrity for the majority of its existence with the exception of a Super Bowl appearance in 2009. He has led the Cardinals to the playoffs in two of his four seasons, including a berth in the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

Arians has become best known as a quarterback guru and an offensive genius. His no-holds-barred downfield passing game has defined his tenure in Arizona and helped the Cardinals produce the league's best offense in 2015. But it also has contributed to the Cardinals' 6-8-1 record this past season as defenses have figured out how to defend it. Arians has been slow to counter with an intermediate passing game.

After his second season, when the Cardinals began 9-1 and finished 11-5 mainly due to a rash of injuries including a season-ending knee injury to quarterback Carson Palmer, Arians was named the NFL Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

While he was the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator in 2012, Arians took over as interim head coach while Chuck Pagano battled leukemia. Arians went 9-3 and, after years of being passed over for head coaching jobs, was hired by the Cardinals on Jan. 17, 2013, making him a first-time head coach at age 60.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.