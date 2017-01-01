EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was carted from the bench area to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a right ankle injury.

The team later announced that McCoy would not return to the game.

McCoy came up limping after rushing for a 2-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter. He was examined by trainers on the bench before being taken off on a cart.

McCoy had run five times for 10 yards. He also caught one pass for six yards.

In 15 games this season, McCoy ran for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 50 catches for 356 yards and one receiving touchdown.

McCoy's average of 5.4 yards per carry was the highest of eight-year NFL career.