Hundreds of feet above the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, two people unfurled a banner from the rafters in an apparent protest as the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears went on.

The banner read "Divest #NoDAPL" with the U.S. Bank logo above. While both people appeared to have safety ropes of some sort, one who was wearing a No. 4 Brett Favre Vikings uniform shimmied down the banner.

Play was not interrupted as the two people were suspended in the air above Section 120. Six rows of fans were cleared below the protesters.

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Members of the media were sent a statement saying the stunt was a protest urging U.S. Bank (whose name is on the stadium) to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Sen Holiday, who was identified as one of the two climbers, said: "We are here in solidarity with water protectors from Standing Rock to urge US Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline."

"This pipeline is dangerous for any community it passes through. It wasn't safe for the residents of Bismarck, and it's not safe for the Standing Rock Sioux," said Karl Zimmerman, identified as the second climber.

A team source told ESPN that the plan is to wait until the stadium is empty to get the protesters, who appear to be a man and a woman, down. Fire department, police and EMS officers are gathered outside Section 326. A statement from SMG, which manages the stadium, said "two individuals appear to have climbed over a guardrail and across the ridge truss" to hang the banner.

It's not clear how the protesters got the banner into the stadium, the site of Super Bowl LII.