Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick discusses the people in Atlanta that have forgiven him and have allowed him to show a different side of himself. (0:35)

ATLANTA -- Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, invited back by the organization to recognize Sunday's final regular-season game at the Georgia Dome, discussed his message to unforgiving fans after federal dogfighting charges tarnished his image.

Vick, 36, currently a free agent, served 23 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation.

Last week, a petition on Change.org was started to not include Vick in the season finale ceremony because of his dogfighting history. Through Sunday afternoon, the petition had nearly 29,000 supporters.

The 36-year-old Vick, currently a free agent, served 23 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

"I think at some point in your life, you have to forgive,'' Vick said while addressing the media pregame. "I'm just thankful there's a handful of people, a lot of people here in this organization, in this city -- I come and go all the time through the Atlanta airport -- there's a lot of people who have forgave me and given me another opportunity to show a different side of myself. That's the candid part that I think people really start to exert."

"I'm just thankful that I've got a lot of supporters, man, and that's all you can ask for. And I appreciate those people with the utmost humility.''

Vick, who played his first six NFL seasons with the Falcons after joining them as a first overall pick in 2001 out of Virginia Tech, was asked if he has discussed with the organization the possibility of retiring as a Falcon.

"That's not a conversation that's been had as of right now,'' he said. "I think the most important thing is just enjoying today. I'm just thankful to be back in the building. I know it's been a long time since I've been back on this side. I just want to enjoy the game, enjoy all the players that I've been able to create relationships with ... the players in the locker room that I still know."

"In having a chance to speak with Mr. [Arthur] Blank, and see Rich McKay and the guys that I spent a lot of time with, it's special moments that we can share today. I'm just glad I could come back 10 years older, 10 years more mature, and be able to enjoy it the way I want to.''

Vick took a moment to praise the play of MVP candidate Matt Ryan.

"I think Matt just took his game to another level over the last three or four years,'' Vick said. "He's just been the consummate teammate, the best player on the field -- the leader on the field. And you can tell that, well, he's in total control. I think everybody feeds off him. I think this team goes as he goes. ... He's got them on a hot streak this year."

When asked if Ryan is the MVP, Vick said, "Ahh, yeah, I would say so."