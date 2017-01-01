After the Jets kick off, a Bills miscommunication allows the ball to hit the ground, and right after it crosses the goal line, Mike Gillislee doesn't pick up the ball, which allows the Jets to recover for a touchdown. (0:49)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Just when things looked like they could not get worse for the Buffalo Bills ... they did.

With 3:24 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season finale, the Bills allowed the New York Jets to recover a Nick Folk kickoff in their own end zone for a Jets touchdown.

How did it happen? The Jets' kickoff landed short of the Bills' end zone and began to roll into the end zone. As return man Mike Gillislee began to chase after the ball, he stopped and declined to touch it as it entered the end zone -- the proper strategy for a punt, not a kickoff.

Jets safety Doug Middleton fell on the ball in the end zone for one of the most bizarre touchdowns you'll ever see.

As Gillislee returned to the sideline after the Jets' ensuing kickoff -- returned by Bills tight end Nick O'Leary -- he was met with a sympathetic pat on his helmet by Bills special-teams coordinator Danny Crossman.

The Bills lost the game 30-10 to finish the season 7-9.