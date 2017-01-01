SAN DIEGO -- As they've done throughout their careers, San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates showed good chemistry in connecting on a 2-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The score gave Gates 111 touchdowns for his career, tying the 14-year veteran with Tony Gonzalez for tops all time among tight ends.

Gates, 36, recently said he's leaning toward coming back for his 15th season in 2017. AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

The touchdown put the Chargers up 10-3 over the Chiefs with 14:49 left in the half.

Rivers tried connecting with Gates on the play before, but Kansas City safety Ron Parker was called for holding on the veteran tight end, putting the ball half the distance to the goal on the 2-yard line. On the next play, Rivers hit Gates out in the flat and he dove into the end zone with the ball stretched over the goal line.

Rivers and Gates have connected on 83 touchdowns during their careers, the most in NFL history for a quarterback-tight end tandem.

