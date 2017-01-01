EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn says he expects to interview for the team's head-coaching vacancy "at some point" and would prefer that job over others open across the NFL.

"This is where I want to be, is right here with the Buffalo Bills," he said after the Bills' 30-10 loss Sunday to the New York Jets. "So this would be my No. 1."

Lynn said he has not yet been given any assurances by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula that he would be hired as the permanent coach to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired last week. The Pegulas have yet to inform Lynn when he will interview during a coaching search that the team announced last week will be led by general manager Doug Whaley.

As other head-coaching jobs open across the NFL, Lynn wants to keep his options open.

"I think if you want to be a head coach in this league, I think you'd have to [consider all opportunities]," he said.

Former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is planning on following Lynn as his defensive coordinator if Lynn is hired as a head coach, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

"Gus and I are friends," Lynn said Sunday. "We've been friends for a while and he's a good defensive coordinator. Someone told me about him being tied to me. I don't know about all that."

In addition to Lynn, the Bills are expected to interview Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin for their head-coaching vacancy, sources told Schefter.