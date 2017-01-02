Ed Werder breaks down the news that Gary Kubiak tells players he will step down as coach due to health reasons and looks ahead to the Broncos' coach search. (2:43)

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told his team following Sunday's win that he is retiring due to health reasons, players said.

Kubiak told the Broncos he'll be their "biggest fan moving forward."

Multiple sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday that Kubiak was likely to step down as the Broncos' coach because of his family's concerns about his health.

Kubiak has yet to make an official announcement about his plans. He was asked about his future after the Broncos' win but said he would wait until Monday to address his situation.

"I did talk with the team, but right now ... today's about the team and players," he said. "I'll address my situation tomorrow. But I did have a really good moment with the team."

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

His departure leaves Denver searching for another head coach just two years after hiring Kubiak, who helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl title last season. The Broncos (8-7), who were eliminated from playoff contention last week, closed their season Sunday with a 24-6 home win over the Oakland Raiders.

This year has taken a toll on Kubiak, 55, and his family. Kubiak left the team for a week in October and missed a Thursday night game in San Diego for what the team called a "complex migraine condition." Back in 2013, when Kubiak was coaching the Houston Texans, he suffered a mini-stroke during a game and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Physically, the demands of the job have become too risky for Kubiak, sources told Schefter. The move might come as a surprise to many around the league, but there have been whispers throughout the year that Kubiak's family wanted him to leave coaching and move to their retirement ranch in Texas.

Both Kubiak and general manager John Elway, his former Broncos teammate, believed it was going to be a long and prosperous return. Kubiak's Broncos went 12-4 in his debut season, in which he guided Denver to a Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

In addition to leading the Broncos to their third championship, Kubiak won two Super Bowl rings in Denver as Mike Shanahan's offensive coordinator in 1997 and 1998.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold and Jeff Darlington contributed to this report.