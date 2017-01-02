        <
        >

          Tracking every NFL head-coaching change

          play
          Kubiak leaving as an important figure in Broncos' history (2:01)

          ESPN Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold looks at Gary Kubiak's legacy with the team, including his being part of all three Super Bowl titles in Broncos' history. (2:01)

          10:19 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.

          Buffalo Bills

          Bills fire Rex Ryan as playoff drought reaches 17

          Denver Broncos

          Kubiak tells Broncos he's retiring due to health

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Jaguars fire Gus Bradley after 14-48 record

          Los Angeles Rams

          Rams COO: Fisher firing was 'organizational failure'

          San Diego Chargers

          AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy

          San Francisco 49ers

          49ers announce firings of Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke