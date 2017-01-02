When asked about his sideline scuffle with Odell Beckham Jr. that led to a penalty, Josh Norman is short with his response and says that he can't control what referees call. (0:24)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Redskins cornerback Josh Norman called his first meeting this season with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a quiet one. Both behaved a lot more than in their infamous December game the previous season.

But in New York's 19-10 win Sunday, there was more noise. Norman drew two penalties for extracurricular activities vs. Beckham, costing the Redskins 18 yards. Norman said he had "no idea" what happened with the penalties.

"Nothing got the best of me," Norman said. "It's the game. Can't tell the refs what to say or what to do or what to call. Just out there playing ball. Can't really say anything more about that."

Norman covered Beckham most of the game -- at least until the wideout left in the second half. Norman likes to play physical off the line and was doing that with Beckham. But it became too physical for the officials on two occasions.

Josh Norman and Odell Beckham Jr. mixed it up a few times Sunday in Maryland. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In the first quarter, Norman threw Beckham to the ground after shoving him out of bounds following a reception at the Redskins 7-yard line. Beckham was 2 yards out of bounds when Norman knocked him to the ground, drawing a flag.

That play occurred on the same series when Beckham said something to Norman after they ran out of bounds following a 12-yard Beckham reception. In the third quarter, Beckham blocked Norman hard on a run up the middle -- the two players were aligned wide, away from the play. Norman then retaliated -- hard -- and drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Beckham downplayed what happened.

"That has been dead for quite some time," he said. "Put that to an end. It was fun to be able to come out here and compete for the little time that I had. ... But like I said, if I sneeze wrong, it might be a problem. So I felt like today I did a good job of just coming out and playing football and trusting coach and his decision."

Beckham did not play after that series; he was the lone starter pulled by coach Ben McAdoo. Beckham finished with five catches for 44 yards, most of which occurred vs. Norman. McAdoo said what was going on between the two had "zero factor" in his decision to pull his receiver from the game, saying it was the plan all along to pull him.

"Coach's decision," McAdoo said.

In September, neither player drew a penalty, though it was the game in which Beckham took out his frustration with a kicking net on the sideline. Last season, when Norman was with the Carolina Panthers, both players combined for five personal foul penalties and Beckham was suspended for one game.

"I'm really trying to learn, especially going into the playoffs," Beckham said. "I don't care about any foolishness or the other stuff that goes on outside of those lines."

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.