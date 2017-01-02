Jay Gruden explains that his team never got the running game moving and credits Giants coach Ben McAdoo's defense. (0:47)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Expanding on the disappointment wasn't necessary for Washington Redskins corner Josh Norman. The Redskins had blown a chance to earn a playoff spot. Norman wasn't about to mince words.

"That was disgusting," he said. "That was despicable."

The Redskins' 19-10 loss to the New York Giants ended their playoff hopes. All they had to do was win and hope the Green Bay-Detroit game didn't end in a tie.

Instead of celebrating their first back-to-back playoff seasons since 1991-92, the Redskins will bemoan their lost chances. They finished 8-7-1 and a game out of the playoffs after winning the NFC East with a 9-7 mark last season.

This time, the final culprit was a Kirk Cousins interception with 1:27 left in the game, when he ran up into the pocket and forced a pass over the middle. Plays such as that will lead to numerous questions about Cousins' future in Washington; he's a free agent, but he could end up with the franchise tag again.

"He belongs in the NFL as a starting quarterback, that's for sure, and hopefully it's here," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.

Cousins and the Redskins' offense were shut out in the first half and managed a season-low 284 total yards. Cousins threw two interceptions, though one occurred when the receiver slipped out of his break inside the Giants' 10-yard line. The second pick was all on Cousins and was his 12th of the season.

"This isn't my first time dealing with this," Cousins said. "All I know is it's going to give me an edge. I'm going to go into this offseason with a hunger that has always been there, but certainly, when the season ends this way, it will be there, and it will be strong."

There will be plenty of other questions after the Redskins went 2-4 down the stretch and lost their last two home games. Washington must decide if it wants to make a change at defensive coordinator with Joe Barry. The Redskins' offensive coordinator, Sean McVay, has drawn attention for the Los Angeles Rams' head-coaching vacancy. Sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano that the Rams have expressed interest in McVay.

But the immediate feeling for Washington was frustration. The Redskins lost four games by eight points or fewer, and Sunday's game would have ended at 13-10 if not for a fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Giants on the last play of the game.

"We lost too many games just like this, when we were a play or two away," said defensive end Chris Baker, a pending free agent. "Good teams make those plays. Teams that don't are at home watching the games like us."

Before turning to address the media, Norman sat at his locker with his back to the cameras, rubbing his head and his face, reflecting on the game. Others took a long time getting dressed too. Linebacker Mason Foster was the last player to leave.

"It's tough," Foster said. "It's going to haunt you all the way into next season."