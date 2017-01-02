ESPN Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold looks at Gary Kubiak's legacy with the team, including his being part of all three Super Bowl titles in Broncos' history. (2:01)

Gary Kubiak has stepped down as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday morning.

The announcement comes a day after Kubiak told his team he was stepping down for health reasons following the Broncos' 24-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Editor's Picks Broncos' gutty win painful reminder of season that got away The Broncos sent Gary Kubiak out the way they wanted to, but they also reminded themselves with an easy victory how different 2016 could have been.

Kyle Shanahan among possible candidates for Broncos' job In his third search for a head coach, John Elway likely will consider some familiar names, including Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Tracking every NFL head-coaching change Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL. 2 Related

"As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach," Kubiak said in a statement released Monday morning. "I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.

"I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it's the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos."

Kubiak had told a small, tight-knit group of team officials of his decision earlier in the week, but he did not tell the players or the coaching staff until after Sunday's regular-season finale.

"When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed," said Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway. "But I understand and respect Gary for doing what's right for him as well as his family.

"From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top. He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I've ever seen."

After Sunday's game, many players lined up to hug Kubiak as he went around the locker room.

"It's definitely sad to see him go -- we won the Super Bowl with him," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said Sunday. "It's just sad to see him go."

Kubiak has spent 22 years with the Broncos, including his nine years as a player, 11 years as the offensive coordinator on Mike Shanahan's staff and the past two seasons as head coach. Kubiak went 21-11 in those two seasons with a win in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

Kubiak has been on the team's coaching staff for all three of the franchise's Super Bowl wins. He held back his plans all through the week, and players and coaches arriving before Sunday's game against the Raiders said Kubiak had not let on in the team meeting Saturday night.

"Although we fell short of our goals this year, I'm proud of our teams these past two seasons," Kubiak said Monday. "Helping to bring [team owner] Mr. [Pat] Bowlen, his family and this organization its third Super Bowl is something that will always be very special to me."

The Broncos were 7-3 at their bye week this season but lost a Week 12 game to the Kansas City Chiefs as they went 2-4 down the stretch to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

"The first thing I really thought about ... if it was true, it was probably his health," Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said Sunday. "He had some issues this year, but it was an emotional moment."

Kubiak had spent a night in the hospital after the Broncos' Oct. 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and left the stadium that night in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with a "complex migraine condition" and was away from the team for a week after his hospital stay and did not coach the team in its Oct. 13 game in San Diego.

Kubiak has said multiple times since then that he was trying to improve his sleep habits and has consistently deflected health questions in the weeks that followed.

He also suffered what was called a "mini-stroke" in 2014 when he was coach of the Houston Texans.

Even as recently as Friday, Kubiak was asked about his plans for next season and acted as if he felt good enough to coach in 2017, but he stopped short of definitively saying he would do it.

"Why, do I look bad?" Kubiak said Friday with a smile when asked about the 2017 season. "You guys know, I love this league, I love the Broncos, I love the work. I'm all-in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week."

As the clock wound down in Sunday's game, the crowd inside the stadium chanted "Ga-ry, Ga-ry" over and over. He has been a popular figure with the team as a player, a trusted assistant and a championship-winning coach.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Legwold was used in this report.