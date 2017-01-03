The Patriots and Cowboys continue to hold onto the top two spots in the Power Rankings as the regular season comes to a close. But thanks to extended winning streaks, the Steelers and the Packers look threatening entering the playoffs. (1:05)

The New England Patriots have the league's best overall record (14-2), the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs and now the ESPN Power Rankings' No. 1 spot. The Patriots, who were last in the top spot in Week 15, overpowered the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys to claim our regular-season "title" for 2016.

ESPN's power panel (a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities) rewarded the 11-5 Pittsburgh Steelers with a move up to No. 3, and the Green Bay Packers jumped up three spots to finish the top five.

Methodology note: These rankings reflect which teams voters think would win head-to-head matchups. Higher-ranked teams would be favored against lower-ranked teams. Coming off a win doesn't guarantee a jump, and coming off a loss doesn't guarantee a fall.

2016 record: 14-2

Week 17 ranking: 2 | Preseason: 3

Tom Brady threw 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions in 2016, which gives him the best TD-INT ratio of any quarterback with 300 attempts in NFL history. Brady has been on point this season, and his efforts helped earn the Patriots a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

2016 record: 13-3

Week 17 ranking: 1 | Preseason: 13

Entering the season, NFL FPI gave the Cowboys a 37 percent chance of making the playoffs. Fast-forward to the end of Week 17, and the Cowboys have won 13 games for the third time in franchise history and are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, all behind a rookie quarterback and rookie running back.

2016 record: 11-5

Week 17 ranking: 5 | Preseason: 6

Believe it or not, the wild-card round will be the first time QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown all take the field together in the playoffs. The Steelers are 28-14 (.667) when all three have played together since 2013 (8-3 this season).

2016 record: 12-4

Week 17 ranking: 3 | Preseason: 9

The Chiefs earned a first-round bye thanks to a 12-4 record and a unique way of scoring. The Chiefs had eight non-offensive touchdowns this season, most in the NFL, scoring on interception returns (four), a fumble return, a kick return and punt returns (two).

2016 record: 10-6

Week 17 ranking: 8 | Preseason: 4

Aaron Rodgers said the Packers could "run the table," and that's exactly what the Packers did, winning six straight to close the season. Here's a look at Rodgers' passing stats during the winning streak: 71.0 completion percentage, 15 TDs, no interceptions.

2016 record: 10-5-1

Week 17 ranking: 6 | Preseason: 1

The Seahawks went 10-5-1 this season, but they scored their fewest points (354), posted their worst point differential (plus-62) since 2011 and finished third in points allowed (292) after finishing first each of the previous four years. Seattle is still strong -- just not as strong as it has been.

2016 record: 11-5

Week 17 ranking: 7 | Preseason: 19

The Falcons scored 540 points this season, tied for eighth most in NFL history. QB Matt Ryan averaged 9.26 yards per attempt to get them there, the highest by any quarterback with 500 or more passing attempts in a season. Also, 14 players caught at least one of Ryan's 38 passing TDs. Will Ryan be rewarded for those efforts with the MVP award?

2016 record: 11-5

Week 17 ranking: 9 | Preseason: 17

The Giants spent big on defense in the offseason, and the result was a defense that allowed 17.8 points per game, second fewest in the NFL. The offense wasn't as solid, scoring 19.4 points per game, but the Giants finished 11-5 and are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

2016 record: 12-4

Week 17 ranking: 4 | Preseason: 11

It doesn't help that the Raiders scored six points in their first full game without QB Derek Carr. Carr helped the Raiders overcome a lot of deficiencies this season (26th in total defense and most penalized team), and win or lose in the playoffs, the season should still be considered a success.

2016 record: 9-7

Week 17 ranking: 10 | Preseason: 27

Constantly having to fight to come back and win games is not a sustainable strategy, and even though the Lions made the playoffs, they are finding that out the hard way. The Lions lost three straight to close the season and had zero offensive plays with a lead in the second half of any of those losses.

2016 record: 9-7

Week 17 ranking: 14 | Preseason: 8

The Broncos missed the playoffs, but they did so with a winning record in a division with two 12-win teams. The defense is still great (fourth-fewest points per game allowed this season at 18.6) and should draw some strong head-coaching candidates to replace Gary Kubiak.

2016 record: 10-6

Week 17 ranking: 11 | Preseason: 26

The Dolphins made the playoffs behind Jay Ajayi's powerful running. Ajayi averaged 2.52 yards per rush after contact this season, third highest of any player with 200 rushes the past five seasons. Only Adrian Peterson in 2012 and Marshawn Lynch in 2014 averaged more. That isn't bad company.

2016 record: 9-7

Week 17 ranking: 16 | Preseason: 23

Jameis Winston set the Buccaneers' franchise record in passing yards (4,090) and touchdowns (28) this season, and he led Tampa to its first winning season since 2010. Next season, Winston will need a little more help outside of Mike Evans, who led the NFL with 171 targets.

2016 record: 8-8

Week 17 ranking: 12 | Preseason: 12

The deep ball made Joe Flacco, and now it's breaking Joe Flacco. In 2012 (including playoffs), Flacco had 12 touchdowns and no interceptions on passes of 20 or more yards downfield. Since 2012, he has 12 TDs and 15 interceptions on those passes.

2016 record: 9-7

Week 17 ranking: 17 | Preseason: 30

The Titans posted their first winning season since 2011, and next season, with a healthy Marcus Mariota, they'll be looking for their first playoff berth since 2008. One thing that will help their cause: The Titans own the Rams' first-round draft pick (fifth overall).

2016 record: 9-7

Week 17 ranking: 15 | Preseason: 16

Either Brock Osweiler or Tom Savage will join an illustrious list of Texans quarterbacks to start a playoff game, a list currently populated by Matt Schaub, T.J. Yates and Brian Hoyer. The Texans have used eight starting quarterbacks under coach Bill O'Brien, most in the NFL.

2016 record: 8-7-1

Week 17 ranking: 13 | Preseason: 18

The past two seasons, QB Kirk Cousins is 17-14-1 as a starter, with a 68.3 completion percentage, 9,083 yards, 54 touchdowns (23 interceptions) and the fourth-best Total QBR. The Redskins missed the playoffs this season; however, those stats could make a case for a long-term deal for Cousins.

2016 record: 7-8-1

Week 17 ranking: 18 | Preseason: 2

The Cardinals outscored opponents by 56 points this season, yet finished below .500 with a 7-8-1 record. The last time any team had that good of a point differential and still finished below .500? That would be in 1993, when the Phoenix Cardinals went 7-9 with a plus-57 differential.

2016 record: 8-8

Week 17 ranking: 20 | Preseason: 10

If we told you a team's quarterback would set the completion percentage record and that team's defense would allow fewer than 20 points per game, you'd probably think we were talking about a playoff-bound team. That's exactly what the Vikings did this season, and it resulted in an 8-8 season and a postseason at home.

2016 record: 8-8

Week 17 ranking: 22 | Preseason: 14

The Colts finished 8-8 for the second straight season. Yes, they have issues to address both offensively and defensively, but QB Andrew Luck needs to improve as well. Luck had 17 touchdowns and three picks in the second half of games this season, compared to 14 TDs and 10 interceptions in the first half.

2016 record: 6-9-1

Week 17 ranking: 21 | Preseason: 7

Andy Dalton was one of three quarterbacks (Eli Manning and Matthew Stafford are the others) to attempt every pass for his team this season. However, he's the only one of those three to miss the playoffs. It's the first time since 2010 that the Bengals have missed the postseason.

2016 record: 7-9

Week 17 ranking: 19 | Preseason: 22

Here are the Saints' overall records the past five seasons: 7-9, 7-9, 7-9, 11-5, 7-9. The Sean Payton-Drew Brees era has slipped into mediocrity, so perhaps a change of scenery isn't the worst idea for Payton & Co. The window in New Orleans could be closing soon anyway: Brees turns 38 later this month.

2016 record: 7-9

Week 17 ranking: 24 | Preseason: 25

The Eagles finished 2016 with the most difficult strength of schedule, which makes a 7-9 season behind a rookie quarterback seem a bit more impressive. The priority this offseason will be getting Carson Wentz some more weapons to work with on that side of the ball.

2016 record: 6-10

Week 17 ranking: 25 | Preseason: 5

The last MVP-winning quarterback to miss the playoffs the following season while still playing 10 or more games was Boomer Esiason in 1989. Cam Newton saw dips in completion percentage, touchdowns and Total QBR while seeing increases in interceptions and sacks.

2016 record: 7-9

Week 17 ranking: 24 | Preseason: 24

Offense hasn't really been a problem for Buffalo. The 2014 Bills scored 21.4 points per game and allowed 18.1 PPG. The Bills' offense has improved each year since, scoring 24.9 PPG in 2016, but the defense has declined each year since, allowing 23.6 PPG this season.

2016 record: 5-11

Week 17 ranking: 26 | Preseason: 28

The Chargers led the NFL in turnovers (35) and blown fourth-quarter leads (six) this season, and it led to the firing of coach Mike McCoy on Monday. No matter where the Chargers play in 2017, they'll need to figure out their issues and how to win in their division. San Diego has gone 1-13 against West foes since November 2014.

2016 record: 3-13

Week 17 ranking: 28 | Preseason: 20

After a 3-13 season, the Jaguars will be picking fourth in the 2017 NFL draft. It will be the sixth consecutive year the Jaguars have a pick in the top five selections and the 10th year in a row that they pick in the top 10.

2016 record: 5-11

Week 17 ranking: 29 | Preseason: 15

What the Jets do at quarterback will surely draw the most attention this offseason, as both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith are free agents. However, it was the Jets' defense that allowed 25.6 points per game, their worst since 1996. That might be the most pressing issue.

2016 record: 4-12

Week 17 ranking: 31 | Preseason: 29

After Jared Goff took over as the starting QB, the Rams went 0-7, averaged an NFL-worst 12.1 points per game and were outscored by 136 points, a point differential 61 points worse than that of any other team in that time. Oh, and the Rams won't have their first-round pick in 2017, thanks to the trade up to draft Goff.

2016 record: 3-13

Week 17 ranking: 27 | Preseason: 21

Jordan Howard played for the 3-13 Bears, so he isn't going to get the same buzz as Ezekiel Elliott, who played for the 13-3 Cowboys. But Howard averaged more yards per rush and yards after contact, and he fumbled three fewer times. Now all the Bears need is a quarterback.

2016 record: 2-14

Week 17 ranking: 30 | Preseason: 32

The Chip Kelly experiment is over, and the 49ers are looking for their fourth head coach in the past four years. Whoever takes over inherits a 49ers team that allowed the most points in franchise history and matched the worst record in franchise history. Good luck!

2016 record: 1-15

Week 17 ranking: 32 | Preseason: 31

The Browns "earned" the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft with their 1-15 season, but there's no guarantee that the top pick will lead to a turnaround. The Browns have picked first three times in franchise history (Bobby Garrett, Tim Couch and Courtney Brown). Those three picks netted zero Pro Bowls.