INDIANAPOLIS -- Chuck Pagano said Monday that he expects to remain coach of the Colts despite not meeting with owner Jim Irsay yet.

"That's the plan," Pagano said of returning.

Pagano opened his news conference with a speech that lasted more than 11 minutes before he was finally asked about his job status. He said he planned to meet with Irsay at some point Monday like he does after every season.

"Everybody wants answers," Pagano said. "My kids, my wife."

Pagano has three years remaining on his contract, but the Colts are coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons that had them missing the playoffs.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Irsay has been "very unhappy" with his team's performance and that Colts coaches are worried about their jobs.

"We understand that 8-8's not good enough, and that's on me," Pagano said. "That's unacceptable. We know what the expectations are. Mr. Irsay always gives us everything that we need. He let us go out a year ago and try to put together a great staff. Always gives us all the resources. and I'm grateful to Jim for that. I know we got the right staff and the right guys in the locker room."

The news conference reached a tense moment when a member of the media relations staff, Avis Roper, cut off a question to Pagano about the last time he had talked to Irsay. Pagano said he talked to Irsay after Sunday's 24-20 victory over Jacksonville before the follow-up question was cut off.

Pagano is 48-31 in five seasons with the Colts.