ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall wants to keep playing -- and finally start earning money from the deal he signed in 2014. Hall, recovering from a torn ACL, also said he'd be open to restructuring his contract. Hall has missed 31 of the past 48 regular-season games because of injuries the past three seasons.

"I'm not here trying to rob nobody," Hall said. "I feel like I'm stealing money. I signed a deal and I've been hurt every year since then."

Nick Wass/AP Photo

The Redskins moved Hall to free safety midway through the 2015 season and he opened as the starting strong safety this season. But he hurt his knee in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve.

Hall will count $5.062 million vs. the salary cap next season with a base salary of $4.25 million. Hall, who turned 33 in November, has one year left on his contract. In the past three seasons, he's dealt with injuries to his Achilles and knee.

"Obviously my body is breaking down," he said. "If they come to the conclusion that we don't want you, you're too injury prone, it is what it is. Then I have to figure out do I want to go somewhere else and play because I do feel I can still play. I can still be great.... There are still a lot of plays out there I can make."

Hall said the Redskins have expressed a desire for him to return, but it's hard to imagine him doing so at his current salary given his age and recent injury history.

"I understand it takes some sacrifice and give and take to be able to put the right pieces on the field," he said. "Yeah it's about the money, but you have to make sure you pay other guys, too, to make sure you put the best team on the field."