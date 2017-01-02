GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Coach Mike McCarthy was happy to see Quinten Rollins walk through the Green Bay Packers' locker room on Monday afternoon after the second-year cornerback spent the night in a Detroit-area hospital while undergoing tests on his neck, which he injured against the Detroit Lions.

Rollins was taken out of Ford Field on a stretcher and went immediately to a hospital via ambulance during the second half of the Packers' 31-24 win on Sunday. Rollins' head hit the turf, and his neck appeared to bend upon impact. On-site medical staff removed Rollins' face mask and stabilized his head and neck as a precaution.

"Everything is progressing in a positive manner," McCarthy said. "[Rollins] just walked through the locker room a little while ago. But we still have some things we have to test, but everything so far is going very well."

The Packers feel good about Rollins' long-term prognosis, McCarthy said.

Green Bay's Quinten Rollins was carted off and taken to the hospital with a neck injury in the second half Sunday after tumbling out of bounds on the Detroit sideline. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Rollins was one of three Packers cornerbacks injured in the game; Damarious Randall (knee) and rookie Makinton Dorleant (knee) also could not finish. Randall said on Monday that he considers himself day-to-day, while Dorleant said initial tests showed no significant damage.

"I think I banged my knee," Randall said. "I did try to play through it. I came back in the game and, I mean, it just didn't feel right."

It could leave the Packers in a difficult spot for Sunday's playoff opener against the New York Giants. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers finished the Detroit game with safety Micah Hyde at cornerback. But Hyde, who had almost no NFL experience playing on the outside, came up with a game-clinching interception in the finale minutes.

On offense, McCarthy said he's hopeful that WR Randall Cobb, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, would be available this week.

"I know the medical staff feels much better about his chances this week," McCarthy said.