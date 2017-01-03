Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones faces several charges after he was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly pushing a man and poking him in the eye and then refusing to comply with law enforcement officers, according to Hamilton County Jail records.

Jones, 33, was arrested and booked in the jail at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance, court records said.

When arrested, Jones refused to enter the police car and allegedly pulled away before kicking and head-butting an officer, jail documents said. He then spit on the hand of a nurse while he was being booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.