OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh retained Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator for 2017, despite criticism and the team's struggles on offense this past season.

"In my heart, in my gut and in my head, this is the best way to go," Harbaugh said Tuesday.

The Ravens (8-8) ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in rushing (29th), third-down efficiency (21st), red-zone efficiency (19th) and scoring (18th) after Mornhinweg took over for Marc Trestman for the final 11 games of the season.

Under Mornhinweg, the Ravens had the same issues that led to Trestman getting fired. Baltimore struggled to stretch the field and failed to commit to the run.

Quarterback Joe Flacco complained that Mornhinweg was too conservative in a 19-14 win over the Bengals on Nov. 27. Harbaugh called out Mornhinweg for being too aggressive three games later, describing a decision to throw the ball late in the fourth quarter as the "all-time worst call ever."

But Harbaugh staunchly defended Mornhinweg on Tuesday.

"I watch Marty every single day," Harbaugh said. "I watch him coach, and Marty doesn't need validation from me. I don't need to stand up here and say, 'Marty Mornhinweg is a good football coach.' He's proven that."

The decision to stick with Mornhinweg was one that Harbaugh didn't make quickly.

"That's what I'm thinking about: What's it going to take in every single area for us to go out there and play the kind of football we want to play," he said. "I lay awake at night thinking about it. I think about it driving to work and driving home, what the best way to do it is and who the best people to do it are.

"That's the conclusion I came to. I have the support of everybody in the organization."

Harbaugh said continuity played a part in the decision to keep Mornhinweg, who is Baltimore's fifth offensive coordinator in as many years. But the biggest reason was the direction the offense is headed under Mornhinweg.

"I believe we're going to be physical," Harbaugh said. "I believe we're going to run good, solid concepts that Joe can execute efficiently and I believe, within that system, there's room for a lot of creativity. That's what we got to chase."

The first indication that Mornhinweg was going to be retained came Monday, when Flacco said he didn't believe there was any uncertainty at offensive coordinator.

Harbaugh said Mornhinweg has the support of the players.

"They believe we're on the right track," he said. "More than that, I believe in him."

Harbaugh also said he didn't seek out any assurances from owner Steve Bisciotti that he would return this season. Harbaugh is the sixth-longest tenured coach in the NFL.

"I don't worry about that," Harbaugh said. "I'm never going to worry about holding on or keeping a job. [What] I'm always concerned with is doing a job to the best of my ability. That's what I'm going to do every single day."