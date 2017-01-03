ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- When your father is a surgeon and your mother is a nurse, you know injuries must be repaired at times.

As a result, Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will have surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder later this week. After the Broncos finished their season on New Year's Day with a 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders, Siemian said he expected to "take care of what I need to" to be ready for the team's offseason program.

"I think everybody has had something they're dealing with, some kind of injury. Mine wasn't that big of a deal," Siemian said. "I expect to come back ready to go, get my workouts in. I don't think (the shoulder) will be an issue moving forward. I'll get it right." Siemian will have the surgery performed in Los Angeles. And because he's having it done so soon after the season, he expects, if things go as planned, to get back on the field and try to keep his job when the offseason program begins in April.

Siemian suffered the injury just before halftime of the Broncos' Week 4 win in Tampa. He missed the next game - Oct. 9 against the Atlanta Falcons - and later missed another start (Dec. 4 in Jacksonville) with a left foot injury.

But Siemian said he believed he needed the shoulder surgery to participate fully in weight-room workouts and on the field.

And he'll need to if he wants to continue to be the Broncos' starter. Both coach Gary Kubiak, who formally retired from the NFL Monday, and executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway have both said Siemian and Paxton Lynch will compete for the job.

Siemian started 14 games this season and finished with 3,401 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He won a training camp battle with Mark Sanchez and Lynch, but the shoulder injury did impact his play in the weeks that followed.

But as the shoulder improved he had back-to-back 300-yard games in starts against Kansas City and Tennessee. Though Kubiak said he hoped to split time with his two quarterbacks in the season-finale against the Raiders, Siemian played the whole way, going 17-of-27 for 206 and two touchdowns.

"You have to be very encouraged," Kubiak said after that game. "He was a seventh-round pick. When we came out of camp, let's face it, people thought our quarterback would be a lot of guys, they didn't think it would be Trevor. He went out there and had his team right there. Four, five weeks ago, we're right there. We just didn't play well enough at the end to get ourselves in ... Trevor knows and I had this talk with Trevor and Paxton (Saturday) night, how competitive their situation is going to be. They're both good young players. It's about wanting to be great. I think they both want to be great. They're going to have to show this football team that. I'm proud of Trevor and the job he did this year."