Outspoken wide receiver Brandon Marshall found an off-color way to summarize the New York Jets' season, essentially saying they soiled themselves with a 5-11 record.

"The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on and never changing it. And just sitting in that diaper the whole year," Marshall said on "Inside the NFL," which aired Tuesday night on Showtime. "That's how our year was. It was a bad year."

Marshall is signed for 2017 at $7.5 million, but he could become a casualty as coach Todd Bowles attempts to change the team's chemistry. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Jets won five fewer games than 2015, the second-biggest drop off in team history. They lost five games by at least 21 points in a season marked by controversy on and off the field, as locker-room turmoil became a storyline.

Marshall was one of the central figures in the strife, as he irked teammates with his fiery tirades. The 32-year-old receiver, a regular on the show, admitted "my timing was bad at times." Meaning that, after a loss, that is not always the best time to address some tough issues.

"Sometimes you have to wait to Monday morning or Tuesday morning to have those types of conversations. So, I learned my lessons, some things blew up on my face. I'll take that. I'll chalk it up. And I will be a better person next year."

Marshall's well-documented feud with teammate Sheldon Richardson triggered some of the locker-room issues. In Week 3, they had a heated, locker-room exchange. Richardson was openly critical of Marshall on at least two occasions.

Marshall said he was "very disappointed" by Richardson's comments, but he added:

"I have no ill will towards Sheldon. That's my teammate. I think he is a hell of a player. And since the first day I stepped foot on campus this guy has done nothing but try to be the best person that he can be and the best football player he can be. The way I look at it, unless you've gone through it, I can't explain the type of environment it is in a losing building. It's so toxic."

