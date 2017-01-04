With their first playoff game four days away, the Seattle Seahawks are hoping to boost their special teams by signing veteran returner Devin Hester, a source confirmed Tuesday night to ESPN.

The Baltimore Ravens waived Hester last month after he struggled through injuries and showed a hesitancy to return punts.

Hester averaged 7.2 yards per punt return on the season (17th in the NFL) and 24.5 yards per kickoff return.

Fox Sports earlier reported Hester's deal with Seattle.

The Seahawks have had a hole at this spot after Tyler Lockett suffered a broken leg in Week 16. J.D. McKissic and Paul Richardson handled kickoff returns for Seattle last week; Richard Sherman returned punts.

Hester, 34, holds the NFL record with 20 return touchdowns: a record 14 on punts, five on kickoffs and one return of a missed field goal.

He spent eight years with the Chicago Bears and two with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Ravens.

