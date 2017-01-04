FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with guard Jonathan Cooper that lasts as long as they are in the playoffs, according to multiple sources.

Before the deal becomes official, the Cowboys will have to make a move to fit him on the 53-man roster.

Cooper, who worked out for the Cowboys on Tuesday, is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. If he does not re-sign with the Cowboys, it is possible they could net a compensatory pick in return in 2018.

Cooper was released last week by the Cleveland Browns. He started three of the five games he played for the Browns after he was released by the New England Patriots in October. The Arizona Cardinals, who drafted Cooper No. 7 overall in 2013, traded him and a second-round pick to the Patriots for defensive end Chandler Jones in the offseason.

Cooper, 6-2, 310 pounds, has started 14 of his 29 career games. The Cowboys are expecting guard La'el Collins, who has been on injured reserve since October because of a toe injury, to be available at some point in the playoffs, but Cooper will give them more depth along the offensive line.

The Cowboys can make three more roster moves during the postseason, not including calling up players from their practice squad.