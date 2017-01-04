The Oakland Raiders will start rookie quarterback Connor Cook on Saturday in their wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Cook has played 30 snaps in his NFL career, all in Week 17 when he replaced Matt McGloin, who left Sunday's game in Denver with a shoulder injury.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Cook will become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to start a playoff game without having a regular-season start on his resume.

Cook gets the nod with Pro Bowler Derek Carr out with a broken leg and backup McGloin nursing a shoulder injury that could make it tough for him to practice enough before Saturday's game at Houston.

Despite appearing in just one game as a rookie, the Raiders (12-4) say Cook showed some "swagger'' when he replaced McGloin in the second quarter on Sunday in Denver, and has their confidence heading into the game against the Texans (9-7) because of what they've seen all year.

Todd Marinovich is the only Raiders rookie quarterback to ever start a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He threw four interceptions in a 10-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1991 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.