DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins still haven't ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that the expectation is that backup Matt Moore will be the starter.

"Matt Moore's preparing for the game, he's the starter," Gase said. "Unless something changes drastically here in the next two days or three days, he's going into this thing as the starter."

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill suffered ACL and MCL sprains on a hit late in the third quarter by Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Tannehill sprained his ACL and MCL in his left knee on Dec. 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Moore played the past three games and is 2-1 as a starter.

Gase said he doesn't know how late he will go into the week without making a final decision on Tannehill, who didn't practice Wednesday but is "making progress." The team hasn't decided if Tannehill will practice Thursday, but the goal is to get him ready for individual drills first and see how he moves.

"I don't want to rule him out yet," Gase said. "I want to see him try to get out there and do something. But if he's not ready to go, we're not just going to put him out there."