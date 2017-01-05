GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers feels good about the Green Bay Packers' chances in the playoffs, but does he feel run-the-table good?

Even after six straight wins since Rodgers made the comment that he thought the Packers could win out -- despite languishing at 4-6 and having lost four straight games at the time -- the two-time NFL MVP quarterback wasn't in the business of making any guarantees in advance of Sunday's wild-card game against the New York Giants.

"Look, I just talked about running the table and getting into the playoffs," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Obviously, it's win or go home at this point. That's the focus. Keep on winning and get this thing to Houston."

When asked whether Rodgers thinks this team has what it takes to make a long playoff run, he replied, "Of course, absolutely."

Then again, Rodgers has felt that way before only to see the season come to an abrupt early end. And it has happened at the hands of the Giants, too. In 2011, Rodgers' first MVP season, the Packers went 15-1 and had home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But that run ended before it even got started with a 37-20 loss to Eli Manning & Co. in the divisional round.

"It doesn't always bear out that way," Rodgers said. "The season in '11, I thought we were going to run through that thing and be in the Super Bowl. But every year, you have that feeling right now where you know that it could happen."

It's the eighth straight playoff appearance for Rodgers and the Packers, who are tied with the Patriots for the longest active streak of consecutive postseason berths. But Rodgers is just 2-2 in home playoff games. In fact, Manning has as many playoff wins at Lambeau Field as Rodgers does. Manning also beat the Packers in the 2007 NFC Championship Game, which was Brett Favre's final game as the Packers' quarterback. Manning has never lost a playoff game in Green Bay.

Since Rodgers made his run-the-table remark, he has backed it up with some of his best games of the year. He has 15 touchdowns without an interception during the Packers' six-game winning streak.

"He's had an unbelievable season," Manning said. "He's playing at an extremely high level, especially these last couple weeks. He's making all the throws, extending plays. Obviously, we've got to be prepared for that -- our defense will -- but offensively we've got another good reason to run the ball to try to keep him off the field as much as possible."