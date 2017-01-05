Broadcasters of NFL games on TV saw their viewership drop an average of 8 percent for the 2016 season, as the average game was watched by 1.4 million fewer people than last season (16.5 million vs. 17.9 million).

Primetime broadcasts were the most affected. ESPN's Monday Night Football (17 games) and NBC's Sunday Night Football (19 games), the two most costly rights deals, were down 12 and 10 percent, respectively, in total viewers.

Day time games on Fox and CBS, which both broadcast 27 games, were down 6 and 7 percent, respectively, in total viewers.

Thursday Night Football games were excluded from the comparison, provided by the league, because of a variety factors that made the comparison versus last year skewed, including streaming on Twitter and a new partner in NBC.

In an interview last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN that the data reflected that the U.S. Presidential election was "certainly a factor."

Prior to the Nov. 8 election, NFL games -- through the first nine weeks -- were down 14 percent compared to 2015. But the next eight weeks saw a recovery, as weeks 10-17 were down only one percent in viewers compared to last season.

The turnaround was undoubtedly helped by the Dallas Cowboys, who appeared in four straight primetime games beginning with its Thanksgiving game against the Washington Redskins. That game had 35.7 million viewers, the most that have watched any regular season NFL game since 1995.

It's not the first time the league has been affected by a Presidential election. Television ratings were down 11 percent for NFL games this year, but they were down 10 percent in 2000 (Bush-Gore) and six percent in 1996 (Clinton-Dole).

League executives aren't attributing the drop solely to politics. In Week 16, the league and its broadcast partners tested moving around commercial pods to help change the pace of the game for the viewers at home as well as the ones in the stadium. Results of the test have not been made known publicly.