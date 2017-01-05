FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Jets coach Todd Bowles, who failed to reach the postseason in his first two years in New York, doesn't have a playoffs-or-bust mandate for 2017, according to owner Woody Johnson.

"No, I really don't like mandates, because they normally don't work -- lines in the sand, whatever," Johnson said Thursday, speaking to reporters for the first time since Sept. 7.

"You don't want to judge it that way," he continued. "The way we'll judge it is getting better each and every year and seeing it in our players -- our young players. Are they getting better or are they going the other way?"

The Jets were 5-11 in their second year under Bowles, whose record is 15-17. The team is in the midst of a six-year playoff drought, their longest since 1992 to 1997.

Jets owner Woody Johnson says coach Todd Bowles isn't under a win-or-else scenario in 2017. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Bowles came under fire, especially after locker-room strife came to light, but he received a strong endorsement from Johnson.

"I'm still very, very [much] in his corner," Johnson said. "He's very talented. I think he's going to get better -- as we all are, including me -- at what he does. I'm just so happy to have him, both he and Mike."

General manager Mike Maccagnan and Bowles were hired the same day in January 2015.

"I think, over time, their plan will yield [success]," Johnson said.

In 17 years of ownership, Johnson has won only one division title. He said the Bowles-Maccagnan tandem is capable of winning a Super Bowl but refused to give a timetable.

"I'm not in this to come in second place," Johnson said.

Johnson refused to address reports that President-elect Donald Trump is considering him for the ambassadorship to the United Kingdom. Johnson said it would be an honor but called it "all speculation" at this point.